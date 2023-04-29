Michael P. Stewart, AAL has joined local law firm McCarter | East PLLC Attorneys at Law.
Stewart joined the Army right out of High School, serving four years in the Infantry. Honorably discharged, Stewart enrolled at the University of Tennessee in 1992. There he would attend college while working full time, and as a Cavalry Scout in the Tennessee National Guard. He graduated with a BS in Logistics from University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 2000.
His first Logistics position brought him to the Middle Tennessee area, where Stewart advanced in his career through different logistics roles at Ryder Integrated and then AO Smith. Around the 7 year mark, he started attending Nashville School of Law at night, and became a bar member in 2011. Over the course of his career in Logistics, Stewart was considered a subject matter expert on cargo claims, and Driver/DOT compliance at multiple organizations.
As the Corporate Warranty/Product Liability Manager for Cleaver Brooks, he handled contract negotiations, enforcement, mediations, and coordination with local outside counsel to settle claims, across the US and Canada. Stewart has held a Rule 31 Civil Mediator certification, and he has also filed multiple Trademarks for organizations, protecting their reputation and brand. After 24 years spent in the corporate world, Stewart has decided it is time to change paths, fully dedicating this next chapter to the practice of law.
Stewart also enjoys woodworking, target shooting, deep sea fishing, hanging with his grandkids, and going to the beach with his wife.