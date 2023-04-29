Michael P. Stewart

Michael P. Stewart, AAL has joined local law firm McCarter | East PLLC Attorneys at Law.

Stewart joined the Army right out of High School, serving four years in the Infantry. Honorably discharged, Stewart enrolled at the University of Tennessee in 1992. There he would attend college while working full time, and as a Cavalry Scout in the Tennessee National Guard. He graduated with a BS in Logistics from University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 2000.

