Tullahoma residents looking for something new to escape to can soon make a stop at AxeScape on West Moore Street for some axe throwing and escape rooms.
Owners Terry and Lusynda Wright, Shelbyville and Lynchburg natives respectively, have been enjoying both axe throwing and escape rooms for over six years, and they were looking to open a business in Tullahoma for a few years. It wasn’t until last summer they really started to think about what would work well in the city when they landed on the idea of AxeScape last September.
“We were on an airplane flying back from Oklahoma and it was just ‘yeah, this is what we’re going to do,’ and we set out to look for spaces and information,” Lusynda said.
“She tapped me on the arm and she said ‘We’re going to open up axe throwing and escape rooms when we get home,’ and (I said) ‘Yes ma’am,’” Terry added.
Since then, the Wrights have been doing the work themselves, from finding the right building with the necessary space, 4,500 sq. ft. minimum, to the construction and remodeling work.
“It’s a daunting process,” Lusynda said. “You really have to want something to put your heart and soul into it because it is difficult.”
She said the process of working with city officials, contractors and residents has been easy and adding that everyone is excited about the new business.
“Everything has been positive, so it’s just been a real good experience,” she said.
Terry said they found the future home of AxeScape’s, located at 104 W. Moore St., last November and closed on it in earlier this year. Lusynda said when finding a location they had already laid out what they wanted for both escape rooms and axe throwing lanes.
There are eight axe throwing lanes, with two sets of lanes serving as group lanes so when AxeScape eventually holds league games a referee can walk down the middle to check the targets. The group lanes can hold for groups with eight or more people. Each lane will be able to hold one to six participates. Terry said they currently will not be joining the World Axe Throwing League, but will be using its rules when they start hosting their local tournaments. Both Terry and Lusynda stated it will be a while before they host tournaments, as they want the business be more established with a customer base.
As for the escape rooms, there will be two rooms interconnected and participates will have an hour to complete them. The themes for the three rooms will be “Black Beard’s Treasure,” “Jumanji,” and “Sherlocked.” Lusynda said she is curious to see how often they may need to change up the themes, given both the size of Tullahoma and the competition of escape rooms in both Murfreesboro and Chattanooga. She added they do have two other themes for the escapes already planned out, but they won’t be holiday themed, as they are waiting until the next holiday season.
The Wrights are excited about bringing something new, fun and for everyone in Tullahoma, as well as to be more involved with the community who have shown both curiosity and support.
“It’s for everybody,” Terry said. “As long as you are 12 and over, you can throw an axe, as long as you have closed toe shoes on, no flip-flops or sandals.”
Tentatively, AxeScape is scheduled to open for axe throwing on Sat, Sept. 16, while the escape rooms are set to be opened in early November. Business hours will be Thursday from 4 – 9 p.m., Friday from 4 – 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 – 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday will closed for appointments and parties only. To stay up to date with AxeScape, follow them on Facebook and visit their website at axescapetn.com.