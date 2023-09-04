Tullahoma residents looking for something new to escape to can soon make a stop at AxeScape on West Moore Street for some axe throwing and escape rooms.

Owners Terry and Lusynda Wright, Shelbyville and Lynchburg natives respectively, have been enjoying both axe throwing and escape rooms for over six years, and they were looking to open a business in Tullahoma for a few years. It wasn’t until last summer they really started to think about what would work well in the city when they landed on the idea of AxeScape last September.

Recommended for you