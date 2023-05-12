Angel Stidham

Angel Stidham

 Photo provided

Tullahoma City Schools is excited to share that Angel Stidham has been named the Assistant to the Director of Schools and will begin this position later this month.

“I am thrilled for this exceptional opportunity to serve as Dr. Stephens’ administrative assistant as well as the Board of Education’s secretary,” Stidham said. “I look forward to moving into this new role within the Administration Building. As a proud TCS employee, I will continue to do my best to support all the work being conducted to ensure the best for our wonderful staff, faculty and students.”