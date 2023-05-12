Tullahoma City Schools is excited to share that Angel Stidham has been named the Assistant to the Director of Schools and will begin this position later this month.
“I am thrilled for this exceptional opportunity to serve as Dr. Stephens’ administrative assistant as well as the Board of Education’s secretary,” Stidham said. “I look forward to moving into this new role within the Administration Building. As a proud TCS employee, I will continue to do my best to support all the work being conducted to ensure the best for our wonderful staff, faculty and students.”
Stidham began working for the district in 2013 as a front office staff member at East Middle School. She left that role in 2017 to become the general sessions circuit court clerk for the Coffee County Justice Center. She returned to the school district in 2019 as the human resources assistant/district receptionist. Most recently, Stidham has been serving as the TCS Nutrition Department’s bookkeeper.
Stidham takes over as Assistant to the Director of Schools for Sandy Vaughn, who is leaving the position later this month. Vaughn held the title of Assistant to the Director of Schools for the last decade.
“This is a bittersweet time as we say goodbye to Sandy, who has served as my assistant for my first three years in the district,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “I could not imagine having done this job without such amazing support. Sandy has been an integral part of the TCS family for the last 20 years. Before coming to Central Office, she was attendance secretary at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School. She has been exceptional in both roles and will be dearly missed.”
As Stidham transitions to this new role, she will work not only hands-on with Dr. Stephens, but the Board of Education as a whole. TCS Board Chairman Kim Uselton is elated to have Stidham as the new Assistant to the Director of Schools.
“As the board says a reluctant goodbye to our outstanding current board secretary Sandy Vaughn, we welcome Angel Stidham,” Uselton said. “We are confident that a smooth transition will set the foundation for Ms. Stidham’s success in her new role as the assistant to Dr. Stephens and secretary to the board.”
“Having worked with Angel for the last three years, I’ve discovered that she has a plethora of strengths and talents that will make her successful in this role,” Dr. Stephens added. “I look forward to working with her in this new way. She is a champion for this school system and has been since her children started with TCS in 2001. Since joining the district as a valued team member, she has demonstrated that she has a passion for serving students, faculty and families.”