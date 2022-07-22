A Decherd man is being held in jail under $100,000 bond after he was met by police when he arrived thinking he was going to have sex with a 16-year-old girl.
The suspect, William Allen Doney, 60, is charged with human trafficking, especially aggravated sexual exploitation, solicitation of a minor and solicitation of prostitution.
Doney was busted this past week after he drove to Tullahoma for what he allegedly thought was a sexual liaison with a teenage girl who he thought he had been grooming for quite a while.
“He had attempted to meet with a 16-year-old female over a period of four months,” the warrant claims against Doney, noting the conversations between Doney and who he thought was the underage girl were held over the internet.
During the online conversations, police say Doney tried to get the girl to send him nude photos of herself and asked for sex. At some point, police say Doney tried to entice the girl by offering money in exchange for specific sexual requests.
“The subject settled on $100 for (graphic sexual relations),” the warrant maintains, noting that the suspect was specific about her attire. “He asked the juvenile to wear a short skirt.”
When he arrived, he did not find a teen girl in a short skirt as expected but instead he was greeted by police who arrested him on the spot.