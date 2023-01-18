3A - Davison State award .JPG

Staria Davison receives the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award during the January meeting of the Coffee County Commission. From left are Lamar Wilkie, County Commissioner Holly Jones, Davison, Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny, Manchester City Alderman Donny Parsley and Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis.

 John Coffelt photo

Local volunteer Staria Davison, founder of Storehouse Food Pantry was awarded the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award for Coffee County, during a ceremony at the January County Commission meeting.

Presenting the award was County Mayor Matheny, Tullahoma Mayor Knowis and Manchester Alderman Donny Parsley.