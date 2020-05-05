A strong storm cell swept through Tullahoma and the Middle Tennessee area early Sunday evening, leaving downed trees and power outages in its wake.
The storms surged through at around 5 p.m., bringing with it intense rains, wind gusts up to 70 MPH and penny-sized hail in some places.
Trees were blown about all over town. Sticks, leaves, branches and uprooted trees could be seen all over the roads and yards. Power lines and transformers were also knocked about, sending around 1,500 Tullahoma Utilities Authority electric customers into the dark.
TUA crews were able to reduce the number of outages to 500 within 90 minutes of the first disconnection, according to TUA Brian Skelton.
Skelton told The News TUA crews were able to further reduce outages to just 200 by 10 p.m. and around 75 by 3 a.m. on Monday.
As of 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Skelton said there were only five electric customers without power, and that four of those five had power reconnected within the hour.
The one customer left had a backup generator, Skelton said, so their operations had not been affected.
As with any major storm event, some TUA customers will need to contact private electricians for related repair work before his crews can reconnect.
“We probably have 15 to 30 customers who have to get work done on their weatherhead for TUA to be able to reconnect their power,” he said.
While the wind caused problems in Tullahoma, a companion storm that swept through Nashville the same afternoon cut a swath of destruction, leaving more than 140,000 Nashville Electric customers in the dark, 80,000 who remained without power at the end of Monday. A line of storms that threatened to exact another hit on Tullahoma went just south of the city Monday night with the passing front leaving the area the promise of unseasonably cool temperatures later in the week.
