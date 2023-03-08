TUA works on wind damage

TUA crews work to restore power Friday afternoon after a line of severe storms hit Tullahoma, downing trees some of which fell onto power lines, interrupting service for some. 

 Mike Basham photo

The winds made an impact in Tullahoma this past Friday as the Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) had crews out in the community addressing power outages.

According to Allen Potter, TUA Manager of Engineering and Operations, he said the main cause of the damage and power outages were by the winds and trees falling. Per Potter, one of the first incidents TUA responded to was tree that fell. Falling trees were blamed for taking the lives of two people during the Friday storms, one in Sumner County and another in northern Alabama. There were no injuries reported in Tullahoma due to the storm.

