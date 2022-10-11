The Coffee County Strategic Planning Committee addressed at the Thursday, Oct. 6, some of what the group hopes to learn and then the ways it will distribute that collected information with the public.
“The work that we are doing in this committee, there is no committee at the county level that is harvesting this kind of data,” County Mayor Judd Matheny told the committee.
Matheny said that while groups within the different municipalities and the Coffee County Industrial Board are doing far-reaching planning, there’s not a lot of coordination between them.
He hopes to change that by collecting all of the group’s presenters’ data into a filing cabinet for future research.
We’ll keep all of that information, so that when the time comes, we can make a real snapshot of the support documentation,” Matheny said.
Matheny call the data collection will be valuable for the unique opportunities that the county is facing, “developments, housing, new educational institutions and health department, roads being built and a potential mega site coming on board.”
He anticipates starting monthly meetings with the mayors from Tullahoma and Manchester.
“We need our own data just like the two cities have, if for no other reason than for writing grants, hiring people and use it to put good business plans out.”
Matheny asked the committee to gather base-line information about demographics, economic data, business ventures looking to come here and looking at the planned growth areas and sewer for the mega site.
“All this is going to come down to the understanding of our community and its long-term needs and what do want to see out of the facilities that we want to build?” Matheny said.
Chairman Lynn Sebourn anticipates annual reports coming from the committee with recommendations.
After Matheny left to attend a different obligation, the committee discussed its plan for the committee’s goals.
Commissioner Jimmy Hollandsworth summed up the committee’s mission with “we need find a way to embrace growth comfortably.”
Hollandsworth said the committee needs to look at the aging urban growth boundaries, a borderline zone of county area that lies near the cities’ limits that will likely see development.
“A lot of the taxpayers want things here in our community, so they don’t have to drive to other communities to spend the money. A lot of that comes back to companies are looking for workers. The service section is looking for customers,” he said.
“When you get population, that (recruitment) takes care of itself. Retailers are coming to the customers, (industry) is coming to the workers. Once we can figure a way to make it so we can all live with it, we complete our mission,” Hollandsworth said.
Sebourn said that a lot of the public sentiment is geared toward keeping the culture as we grow.
“As much as we can, we need to preserve the things that people like, the public will want to know that we are doing something that they like rather than see how fast we can grow,” he said.
Sebourn noted that growth is one form of change but so is decline.
He said that even a community that resists change will be impacted by outside forces.
“As we have change, we’re trying to nudge the change in the way we like,” he said.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt who sits on the Planning Commission asked what the mayor and others meant by opening up the UGB.
Opening the UGB, refers to at least two of the three area governments agreeing to open discussions to the modifying location of the area, according to Sebourn.
Hunt said that for municipal annexation, parcels in the UGB are the only areas that can be annexed by the city without a referendum vote.