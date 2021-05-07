The city is hoping to receive a grant to repair a portion of roadway on the verge of collapse.
According to city officials, a portion of Waggoner Street near its intersection with Weaver Street on the Southwest side of town began displaying indications of failure around September of 2020. That area has four large drainage culverts underneath the roadway that carry high volumes of water. During the winter months, the bottoms of the culverts became exposed as the water levels decreased, showing public works crews that the pipes were “significantly corroded.” The level of corrosion on the pipes prompted city officials to close a portion of the road nearest the pipes due to the “impending threat of the roadway and adjacent sidewalk caving in.”
According to officials, that portion of Waggoner Street is frequently traveled by tractor trailers heading to the Tullahoma Utilities Authority wastewater facility on South Franklin Street, as well as private contractors who deliver solid waste to the public works department. Additionally, daily traffic to the many public works facilities includes large vehicles, such as garbage trucks, dump trucks and more. The direct route, which intersects South Jackson Street/TN-41A, is necessary for city and residential traffic, particularly for TUA and city fleet vehicles on duty.
The city recently completed a pre-application review phase for a Community Development Block Grant up to $225,000, which would help fund the repair project to the drainage culverts and the roadway and sidewalk. City officials put the total amount to repair the area at $315,000, with $90,000 required as the local match. According to a memo on the subject, city officials say the grant funding would “reduce the necessary use of city reserves; thereby preserving our financial stability for other ‘rainy-day’ or unexpected events.” City officials also noted the emergency need for this repair, as spring rainfall totals and/or a single large rain event could cause the culverts to fail and lead to the full collapse of the roadway.
While the normal round of CDBG funding is awarded in October, the city feels the Waggoner Street project meets the criteria for consideration under the Imminent Threat program, which allows the city to apply for off-cycle funding to complete the project.
The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a corresponding resolution for the grant application in March. The status of that application has not yet been determined.