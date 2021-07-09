After voting for three hours earlier this afternoon, the membership of skilled wage employees represented by the Air Engineering Metal Trades Council (AEMTC) overwhelmingly voted to reject a revised "last, best and final offer" from National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS).
According to Jimmy Hart, President of the Metal Trades Department - AFL-CIO, the vote on the latest offer presented by NAS was rejected tonight (Friday, July 9) by a "super majority" of the workforce.
This means the nearly 700 metal trades workers represented by the Council will continue to strike against the company "in pursuit of fair wages, affordable healthcare and dignity in the workplace," Hart told The News this evening.
NAS and AEMTC resumed negotiations yesterday, Thursday, July 8, at the request of AEMTC, according to a statement from NAS Communications Specialist Sheila Gideon.
The strike will now enter a second week, after surpassing seven full days on the picket line at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story. We will update as we have more information.