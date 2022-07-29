Band tower

The Tullahoma High School Band has erected a new tower just in time for the beginning of marching season.

The observation tower, which was a consortium between Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education and the THS Band Boosters, replaced the aging wooden tower and was erected on site this past week on the band’s practice field. TCS Business Director Jason Ray said the old wooden, pressure treated band tower served the band program “in excess of 20 years,” with various repairs and work performed on the structure as needed by the boosters and band directors.