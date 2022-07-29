The Tullahoma High School Band has erected a new tower just in time for the beginning of marching season.
The observation tower, which was a consortium between Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education and the THS Band Boosters, replaced the aging wooden tower and was erected on site this past week on the band’s practice field. TCS Business Director Jason Ray said the old wooden, pressure treated band tower served the band program “in excess of 20 years,” with various repairs and work performed on the structure as needed by the boosters and band directors.
The new tower has some advantages over its predecessor as it is a metal tower with two steel-supported observation decks, a metal roof and has an enclosed stairway with a locking gate.
According to Ray, the old tower had no locking mechanism on it and was accessible at all times. Having the tower accessible meant anyone could climb up the tower for purposes other than marching band practice and possibly cause damage or vandalism to the structure or perhaps hurt themselves.
The school system accepted bids for the construction of the new tower, with a McAllen, Texas, firm, Melhart Music, providing a bid in the amount of $45,770.
According to Ray at the time the plan was unanimously passed this spring, the Tullahoma Band Boosters were prepared to partner with the school system by providing $20,000 toward the cost of the tower’s construction, requesting the school system only provide the remaining $25,770.