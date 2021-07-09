As of Thursday, July 8, strikers were still visible at the Gate 2 picket line of Arnold Air Force Base.
web only developing top story
Strikers at the picket line
- STAFF WRITER Erin McCullough
-
- Updated
Latest News
- STRIKE CONTINUES: Union shoots down latest offer
- County steps away from step and grade pay
- Luke Cameron announces run for Coffee County Mayor
- Serving up the love of the game
- Utilities continue utilizing 50-year agreement
- Gone fishing: Former ‘Cat now a Marlin
- Police tase pit bull after dog bites man
- Lady ‘Cats Volleyball ready to attack season
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- ON STRIKE: Metal trades workers protest labor practices of NAS, Chugach
- NAS counters union claims
- Conviction reached in fentanyl death
- Why we strike: Picketers reveal reasons for walkout
- Police tase pit bull after dog bites man
- Investigation continues into head-on crash
- Tims Ford opens new nature center
- Tennessee cuts off COVID unemployment funding
- Orbeez gun no fun for shooting victim
- Arnold AFB prepares for possible labor dispute
Images
Videos
Local Area Events
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14