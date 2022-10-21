As of this week, student loan borrowers can now apply to the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness program to potentially receive up to $20,000 in debt relief.
The U.S. Education Department launched a beta test of the application over the weekend to find and fix potential glitches and crashes. According to White House representatives, there have been over eight million borrowers who have applied, with no crashes or glitches reported.
Per Biden’s plan, the program provides eligible borrowers with either full or partial discharge of loans up to $20,000 to Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients. Those who qualify include individuals who made less than $125,000 in 2021 or 2020 and families that made less than $250,000 in 2021 or 2020.
Borrowers filling out the application have to submit their name, date of birth, social security number and contact information. Those who apply will not need to upload documents, like tax records, instead will asked to check a box to certify that all of the information provided on the form is true and correct. Those who apply will only be contacted if further proof and verification of income is required.
Anyone who submits false information could be subject to penalties including fines or imprisonment. Applications will be reviewed by the Education Department’s Federal Student Aid office and matched with borrowers’ federal records to confirm eligibility. Any falsification or misrepresentation is subject to penalties that may include fines, imprisonment or both.