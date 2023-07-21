Tullahoma High School

A Tullahoma High School student has filed a lawsuit against Tullahoma City Schools and former THS principal due to being suspended for social media posts poking fun at the principal.

 According to the lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, July 19, the plaintiff, identified only as I.P. due to being a minor, names Tullahoma City Schools, former Principal Jason Quick and Derrick Crutchfield as defendants.

Download PDF I.P. vs TCS