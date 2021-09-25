Tullahoma City School students had the chance to join together in prayer Wednesday morning at each of their schools.
See You at the Pole started with a small group of teenagers in Burleson, Texas. The group came together for a DiscipleNow weekend in early 1990. The participants were called to drive to three different schools and pray for their friends, schools, and leaders around the schools flagpoles.
The See You at the Pole was shared with 20,000 students in June 1990 and Sept. 12, 1990 at 7 a.m. more than 45,000 students met at school flagpoles in four different states to pray before the start of school. When the word got out about the movement, many other states joined in to pray, worship, and even sing before school.
On Sept. 11, 1991, at 7 a.m., an estimated one million students gathered at school flagpoles all over the country. Since 1991, the movement has expanded and thrived. Students from other countries have now started participating and are responding to God.
Students at Tullahoma schools were able to gather with a break in the rain. With the help of volunteers, students were able to pray and talk with other people before the school day started.
East Lincoln had about five kids come to the flag pole to pray together. Bel-Aire was able to have 20 kids show up. Jack T. Farrar had around 30 kids join together. Robert E. Lee had over 90 attend their gathering.
“We saw our largest crowd in 13 years for “See You at the Pole” at Robert E. Lee Elementary,” Children’s Ministry Director at Rutledge Falls Baptist Church Donna Reed said. Reed was the many connection at Robert E. Lee and helped the kids through their service on Wednesday morning.
East middle school had roughly 70 kids gather before school. Mrs. Kristina Martinez was the volunteer that gathered the East Middle School Panthers.
“We gathered together to just pray. Pray for our schools, and change in the schools,” Martinez said.
Tullahoma High School gathered at the main entrance to the school, filling the whole pathway with students. From 7:30-8 a.m. four students from Grace Baptist Student Ministry led worship, over a dozen Christian students from different churches and denominations led in Bible readings and prayer. Approximately 75-100 students joined them in prayer and devotion to Jesus.
To conclude the event at the high school, all of the students were encouraged to write down a prayer and place it on a “Wildcats for Christ” sign. The Wildcats did this to show personal involvement in the event. This also was to demonstrate that each Christians not ashamed of the Gospel as said in Romans 1:16.
This event was student led and had great attendance throughout the city.
“As far as our Christian kids in our school, I hope that it helps empower them and give them boldness. I feel like this pulls out the Christian kids for them to support each other,” Martinez said. “For those kids that don’t know Jesus, we believe that this will bring a light to their souls and to the adults and teachers that the kids can go to if they need it.”
“The word that I started with is ‘unity’. We want the community to come together. Our youth are the ones that are going to do that,” Martinez said after the event.
Mrs. Martinez and the other volunteers hope that this will be an annual event and it will keep growing. The students can still participate in other events like FCA at the middle schools and Wildcats for Christ at the high school to gather together and meet new people.