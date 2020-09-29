Tullahoma High School students had the opportunity to experience how dangerous driving impaired or distracted can be thanks to the Arrive Alive Tour.
According to THS Principal Jason Quick, he was contacted by the Tennessee Department of Transportation about a grant awarded to the Arrive Alive Tour.
“They were allowed to come to schools in Tennessee, first come first serve,” Quick told The News. “We were able to contact them and schedule the dates.”
The Arrive Alive Tour is a simulation program designed to teach young drivers – and not-so-young drivers – about the dangers of driving impaired or distracted.
The tour was set up under the awning of the front entrance of the high school for two days last week, allowing students an opportunity to simulate driving either under the influence of alcohol, under the influence of marijuana or distracted by their cell phone.
Each participant is tasked with trying to drive on a simulated road under different circumstances, such as during the night or day, in a heavily-populated city or along a coastal beach area and either impaired by certain substances or distracted by their cell phones.
After completing their simulations, participants are given a pseudo-score card that includes the different types of citations they would have received if they had driven under those circumstances in real life. Consequences such as fines, court fees, license confiscations and even jail time are outlined by Arrive Alive staffers, who explain even further consequences of their actions.
In just a few hours on the first day the simulation was set up, Quick said he had seen a number of students come out to try their best in the simulation.
“We’ve had a lot of students out here, and I think it’s created a lot of awareness for them of what impaired driving looks like and the dangers of it,” Quick said.
He added that teenagers may already be aware of the dangers of drinking and driving, but texting and driving was still something they needed to really learn about.
“I think we’re so connected to our phones that it’s hard to take focus away from that no matter if we’re driving or what we’re doing, so I think this is going to help us stay more focused on separating texting while we’re driving in order to keep us all safe,” he said. “I think the focus on teenagers is always driving while impaired but not driving while distracted, which is what texting and driving is. I think the more that we create awareness that texting and driving is just as dangerous, if not more dangerous than the others, I think that’s going to be a good focus for us.”
One student who spoke with The News about their experiences with the simulation, including senior McKenna Buckner.
She came out of class at the recommendation of Quick, who said it would be “a good experience” for her.
“I text and drive sometimes,” she admitted, “so I wanted to see the dangers of it.”
She was given the simulation of being impaired by marijuana and did “very bad” on her test run. She did not last very long, she said, and crashed into a building in her simulation.
“I could not see anything; everything was all blurry,” she said.
McKenna has never done drugs, she said, so experiencing that simulation was “a good experience.”
She said the biggest lesson she learned from the simulation was “never to do it,” referring to driving impaired or distracted. If she had actually done in real life what she had done in her simulation, she said, she would “probably never drive again.”
“My parents would never get me a car again,” she said. “I’d never get a job; my future would be ruined.”
She added that she would also be changing her attitudes toward texting and driving.