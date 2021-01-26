A proposed minor subdivision off Ovoca and Riley Creek roads has been paused until the city and developer can look at better options for stormwater drainage in that area of town and traffic concern remedies.
Manchester developer Allan Howard, who owns the triangle-shaped piece of property that splits Riley Creek and Ovoca roads, brought a plan to subdivide the property into four lots near the Y-intersection to the Tullahoma Planning Commission meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 19, via Zoom. The lots would be around a third of an acre in size each, with one portion of the property dedicated to the city to enact traffic control measures discussed after the 2019 traffic study was performed on the area.
However, homeowners in the area spoke up on a number of concerns about the property. Ovoca Road homeowner Brian Hayes spoke on behalf of several neighbors who donated their time to speak during the meeting to him. He brought up existing stormwater drainage and flooding concerns that become problematic every time a large rainfall occurs in Tullahoma.
According to Hayes, the development of the nearby Emerald Meadows neighborhood exacerbated existing flooding in his front yard, which becomes its own lake with every heavy rainfall. His concern with the proposed four-home development on the property, which is across the street from his home, would add to the already significant flooding the road sees.
Adding more impervious surfaces, like sidewalks, cleared lots and roofs, would cause “more headaches for us that we shouldn’t have to deal with.”
Additionally, Hayes said he was concerned that neither the city engineer nor the public works director left any notes on the proposed development that addressed the stormwater drainage.
Commissioner Greg Sandlin said he had heard the same concerns from area residents and asked Senior Planner Mary Samaniego if a pre- and post-development assessment of stormwater drainage had been completed, which Samaniego said it had. Sandlin then requested that assessment be provided to him so he could review the document.
Another concern brought to the commission by citizens was the traffic issue at the Ovoca/Riley Creek intersection. A perennial concern of homeowners in that section of town is the number of traffic accidents and near-accidents caused by speeders, large trucks and others traversing up and down the roads. Hayes, as well as Michael Lamas, who frequently drives on the road, spoke on the traffic concerns from residents in the area.
Lamas said as a large truck driver, he has been run off or nearly run off the road at that intersection by people who do not pay attention or are speeding and crossing over the lane. Lamas also mentioned that the shoulder on Riley Creek Road where it meets Ovoca Road is nonexistent.
“There’s not a shoulder on that road,” he said. “Only a drop-off.”
He said that portion of the roadway needed another stop sign and a 2-foot wide shoulder at minimum in order to alleviate some of the traffic concerns.
Commissioner Bill Comer suggested the commission hold off on approving the subdivision as presented to the board until a number of factors at that intersection were studied further.
“I think that by making a decision on this that we’re putting the cart before the horse,” he said. “We have a serious traffic problem. If we do this subdivision, then we’re limiting the options that we might have to improve that [intersection]. I think we should delay a decision on this until we can get a plan put in place for correcting that property.”
Comer added the commission owed it to Howard to have that plan in place before saying yes or no to his proposed development, and it would be better to have a larger plan for the intersection prior to making a decision on Howard’s plat.
Samaniego reminded the commission that state law dictates the planning commission would have only 60 days to make a decision on the plat, after which time it would automatically approve unless Howard requested an extension. If the commission voted to postpone, it would have until Saturday, March 20 to make a determination on the plat, barring an extension request from Howard. Chairman Chad Grimes said that time would be sufficient to come up with a plan for the property.
Ultimately, the motion to postpone until the next planning commission meeting passed 5-2, with Commissioners Paul Schwer and Shelley Smith opposed.