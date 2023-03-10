TN Dept of Health.png

A new substance abuse treatment locator website from the Tennessee Department of Health is available at FindHelpNowTN.org. This site links individuals directly to care and help if they are struggling with a substance use disorder.

“There is an immediate, critical point, where those struggling with substance abuse and misuse are absolutely ready to receive help,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP. ‘’Unfortunately, this point is often at the height of crisis. The FindHelpNowTN.org website puts addiction and treatment resources within immediate reach, in real-time, when individuals and families don’t know where to turn.”