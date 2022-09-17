A “sugar daddy” ended up being a conman preying on a local woman after he convinced the victim to turn over personal information in exchange for being his “sugar baby” who he promised to pay $3,000 a month just to talk to him.
The woman reported the scam to the Tullahoma Police Department after someone used her private information to request a taxpayer identification number and certification.
“She said she had been in communication with the subject who had reached out to her with a proposition through Snapchat,” the police report revealed, noting the conman had wanted her to be his “sugar baby” and that he was not looking for sexual favors but would pay her $3,000 a month for speaking with him and being his “sugar baby” online.
She suspected it might be a scam but reportedly played along. He told her to purchase Bitcoin and sign up for the Cash App. She noted that while signing up she was redirected a few times and had to fill out forms in which sensitive information was requested including items like her social security number, driver’s license and bank information including her personal information numbers.
She told police he claimed to work for a company out of Tokyo, Japan.
While the case is under investigation, police warn that international scams like the one directed at the local woman are virtually impossible to clear and that money and privacy lost in such scams is gone forever.