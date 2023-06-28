Kenneth Sullivan

Dr. Kenneth W. Sullivan will be retiring as the Micro Craft Chief Executive Officer effective June 30, 2023. Dr. Sullivan has served in that position since February 2016. The Micro Craft Board of Directors approved the promotion of President Mr. Paul Lindlau to President and CEO effective as of July 1, 2023. Dr. Sullivan will remain as a part-time employee/advisor to the company.

“Mr. Lindlau and the Micro Craft management team are positioning the company to address the upcoming growth in hypersonic research and hardware development,” Sullivan stated. “Mr. Lindlau’ s experience, particularly in area of Operations, makes him the right person to lead Micro Craft in the future months and years.”