Dr. Kenneth W. Sullivan will be retiring as the Micro Craft Chief Executive Officer effective June 30, 2023. Dr. Sullivan has served in that position since February 2016. The Micro Craft Board of Directors approved the promotion of President Mr. Paul Lindlau to President and CEO effective as of July 1, 2023. Dr. Sullivan will remain as a part-time employee/advisor to the company.
“Mr. Lindlau and the Micro Craft management team are positioning the company to address the upcoming growth in hypersonic research and hardware development,” Sullivan stated. “Mr. Lindlau’ s experience, particularly in area of Operations, makes him the right person to lead Micro Craft in the future months and years.”
Lindlau said “I am excited to join Micro Craft in this role and look forward to building upon our 65-year history in our industry. Dr. Sullivan has done an excellent job positioning Micro Craft for the future, and I am proud to have the opportunity to be a part of it.”
Since 1958, Micro Craft, Inc. has provided support to the aerospace industry, NASA, and the Department of Defense (DOD) with prototype models and flight hardware. Throughout its’ history, Micro Craft has supported such programs as the Apollo moon landing and multiple hypersonic development projects. Micro Craft, Inc. has been employee-owned (ESOP) since 2011 and is a certified Small Business that is AS9100 Rev. D certified, providing engineering, manufacturing, quality assurance, and testing services. Micro Craft, Inc. is located at 207 Big Springs Ave. in Tullahoma.