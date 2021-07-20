Members of the community are invited this Thursday for a night of dancing and ice cream for South Jackson Civic Center’s annual ice cream social.
South Jackson Civic Center will host Searcy’s Summer Soirée on the Patio Stage Thursday, July 22. The ice cream social will celebrate the life of Tullahoma native Mary Searcy Coach Hopkins.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. with free dance lessons, and the South Jackson Street Band taking the stage at 7 p.m. playing music from the 1940s. There will also be a special dance competition.
Admission is just $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under with free admission for children 5 and under. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends, a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy an evening under the stars.
For more information, call 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org.