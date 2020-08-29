Rocio Elena Espinoza, M.D., a pediatrician in Tullahoma, has merged her clinic – Sunrise Pediatrics – with Christian Family Medicine & Pediatrics, which owns 10 primary care and walk-in clinics in Tennessee.
Dr. Espinoza established Sunrise Pediatrics at 715 Kings Lane in Tullahoma in 2000.
“This is an opportunity for me to have more resources as I care for my patients,” Dr. Espinoza said. “My patients will see no change in the excellent and compassionate care they receive at Sunrise Pediatrics.”
“We’re happy to be able to expand our practice into Tullahoma and establish ourselves in the community,” said Ruste Via, CEO of Christian Family Medicine & Pediatrics. “We welcome Dr. Espinoza and the medical experience she brings to our team of providers.”
Dr. Espinoza earned her medical degree at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara in Mexico and completed her residency at Del Carmen Hospital in Guadalajara in 1991. She also completed a pediatric residency at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, and has been practicing medicine in the United States since 1992.
Board-certified in pediatrics, Dr. Espinoza is a volunteer preceptor for Vanderbilt University and teaches pediatric nurse practitioner students about general pediatric practices in an outpatient setting. She is also certified in the Neonatal Resuscitation Program, the neonatal education S.T.A.B.L.E. Program and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.
Christian Family Medicine & Pediatrics offers primary care and walk-in acute care at eight locations in West Tennessee – Bolivar, Covington, Henderson, Martin, McKenzie, Parsons, Ripley and Trenton, and two locations in Middle Tennessee – Shelbyville and Tullahoma. The clinics welcome patients of all income levels, including patients on TennCare.
Sunrise Pediatrics is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information or an appointment with Dr. Espinoza, call 931-454-9411 or visit www. christianfamilymed.com.