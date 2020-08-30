The Sunrise Rotary invites the community to help a local elementary school while learning how to shoot a firearm responsibly.
According to Jim Lane, the Rotarians’ second annual Hot Shots fundraiser is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Templar Shooting Sports.
Competitors will shoot targets from 10, 20 and 25 yards away, Lane said. Each competitor will get the opportunity to shoot the targets with their dominant and non-dominant hands, as well as two-handed shots. In total, competitors will shoot 50 rounds.
The competition is for handguns only, though there are not any caliber restrictions for competitors.
The best marksman from the competition will receive a grand prize of $150, Lane said, with the second-best shooter receiving $100 and the third place winner receiving $50.
“All the funds that are being raised will be used by Sunrise Rotary to support our biggest project, which is East Lincoln Elementary School,” Lane said. “We use those funds to buy things the students need.”
Additionally, Lane said, the Sunrise Rotary has previously used funds to purchase bicycles for special East Lincoln Eagles nominated by their teachers.
“They get the bicycle, helmet and whatever else they need for that,” he said.
Certain age restrictions do apply, Lane said. Potential competitors will need to check with Templar Shooting Sports for that information.
Lane said this particular fundraiser was designed to allow more people to learn about firearm safety as firearms sales increase rapidly.
“With some of the social issues that have arisen, firearms sales, particularly among new firearms purchasers, have gone way up, so this is an opportunity for those who have purchased those firearms to come out and shoot them in a controlled environment and to not only practice with their firearms but learn marksmanship skills, get tips from instructors and do so in a very safe and controlled environment,” Lane said.
The event also allows more practiced firearms owners the opportunity to continue to hone their skill in that safe, controlled environment and while supporting a deserving cause.
Tickets are $25 each and can be obtained through any Sunrise Rotarian or at Templar Shooting Sports, Lane said. The Sunrise Rotary Club can also be reached on Facebook for more information.
“We’ll be happy to accommodate them,” he said.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.