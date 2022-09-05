Sunrise Rotary is inviting local target shooting enthusiasts to take part in the club’s fifth annual Hot Shots competition to be held Sept. 10 at Templar Shooting Sports in Tullahoma. Participants will have between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to complete the course at the indoor range.
Participants will be required to sign two (2) Waivers of Liability. One is for Templar and can be completed on their website. The second is for Sunrise Rotary and may be signed the day of the competition. Entrants must comply with Templar range rules and the instructions of all range officers. Range officers may disqualify violators.
The competition is for handguns only, no restriction on use of caliber or sighting devices. The course of fire will require the expenditure of fifty (50) rounds of ammunition. Templar sells ammunition and has handguns for rent for those who do not personally own a handgun. The course of fire will require ten shots each at five, seven, fifteen, and twenty-five yards from an unsupported position standing. Competitors may use a safe hand hold on the handgun.
Cash prizes $200, $100, and $50 will go to the top three finishers, respectively.
“Templar Shooting Sports is beginning its sixth year in Tullahoma and has played an integral part in this fundraiser,” according to Sunrise Rotary organizer Jim Lane. “This is a family owned and operated business, and the Rotary Club wants to thank Mr. Richard Brooks and his family for their support.”
The ticket price is $25. Tickets can be purchased from any Sunrise Rotarian or at Templar the day of the event. More information is available through the club’s Facebook page, Tullahoma Sunrise Rotary.
Funds raised through the event will go toward supporting Rotary activities, including the CEO partnership with East Lincoln Elementary and the newly-revived Interact Club at Tullahoma High School. Until 2020, Sunrise Rotary was partnering with Highland Rim Cycling Club to give away a bicycle and safety gear to an ELE student quarterly.
“That was a big thing for us. Our members really enjoyed the bicycle giveaways,” says club president Kathy Rose. “Then COVID hit and so much came to a stop for everyone. We are looking forward to reviving that practice.”
Sunrise has also partnered with Noon Rotary to reactivate THS’s Interact Club, Rotary’s high school outreach. The club is under the sponsorship of criminal justice teacher Monica Blake-Beasley. The two clubs are funding four students to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Academy in Crossville in September.
Currently celebrating its 30th year as a chartered Rotary Club, Sunrise has also had a presence at THS’s T-Town tailgating event held before home football games. The club has a tent which they will share with the Interact Club, and parents are encouraged to stop by the tent and visit with Rotarians.
“We want the community to know that we are out here, and we’re also looking to increase our numbers,” said Rose. “Rotary offers a real opportunity for those who are looking for a way to be of service to the community.” She invites interested individuals to reach out to the club through their Facebook page, Tullahoma Sunrise Rotary.