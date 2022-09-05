Sunrise Rotary is inviting local target shooting enthusiasts to take part in the club’s fifth annual Hot Shots competition to be held Sept. 10 at Templar Shooting Sports in Tullahoma. Participants will have between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to complete the course at the indoor range.

Participants will be required to sign two (2) Waivers of Liability. One is for Templar and can be completed on their website. The second is for Sunrise Rotary and may be signed the day of the competition. Entrants must comply with Templar range rules and the instructions of all range officers. Range officers may disqualify violators.

