Tullahoma City Schools may well have a new director of schools by Wednesday afternoon.
School officials announced a special called meeting for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, for the purpose of "possible naming of a director of schools."
An advanced copy of the agenda provided to The News does not indicate which candidate the board of education has tapped for the position.
Regardless, whatever decision the board will make is an historic one, with the first ever female director of schools to be selected.
The only male finalist, Dr. Ed Nichols, removed his name from consideration last Friday, citing "family centered" reasons, according to a statement from Scott Hargrove, interim director of schools.
With Nichols' departure, the future of the district is decidedly female.
The News will be on-hand Wednesday afternoon to report on the board's decision.
