Professional Educators of Tennessee sent a 37-question survey to members in September of 2022 to see how they felt about the current school year and discover their thoughts about various education-related issues. We received 365 responses. Some of the questions had multiple parts and there were several places for comments to be added.
According to our 2021 survey, Teacher/Educator Morale was the most concerning category. A majority 77.2% of respondents rated Teacher/Educator morale as either challenging or very challenging. For the survey year 2022, we added the Educator Workload and Educator Wages categories. Respondents’ level of concern in these categories came in at 92.3% and 83.2% respectively. Student Attitudes and Student Discipline came at 82.9% and 79.5% while Teacher Morale remained as challenging as last year at 77.5%. Closely on the heels of concern for Teacher Morale was Student Family Environment which respondents rated at 77.4% followed by Classroom Management as 74.9% challenging or very challenging.
Other issues that concerned educators were Time Management, Class Size, Federal Rules and Regulations, Literacy, Student Poverty, Learning Differences, School Funding, Getting Sufficient Resources, Curriculum, State Standards, Bullying, School Safety, District Support, and Student Health. After last year, there appears much less concern regarding the technology available to students and teachers.
We understood that the lengthy survey and complex questions would limit the number of responses. We were satisfied that 365 educators completed the survey. We are designing a more concise survey to measure some key issues over the course of a year. This will help us to determine if opinions change over time with a specific group. We believe the questions for policymakers and stakeholders alike are: How can we reduce teacher workload? What steps can be taken to reduce adverse student behavior? How can we keep teachers quitting or retiring early?
JC Bowman is the Executive Director of Professional Educators of Tennessee, a non-partisan teacher association headquartered in Nashville.