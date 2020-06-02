A man faces simple assault charges after he spit in a policeman’s face while being arrested for public drunk.
The man, Demonte Fletcher, 23, is charged with simple assault and public intoxication. His charges come after a police officer encountered him near Tullahoma Village. It was during that time the officer said Fletcher gave him a false name when he was asked for identification. The lawmen then began to escort the suspect to his patrol car so he could figure out his true identity.
“He turned around and screamed (an obscenity) and spit on my left cheek,” the policeman recalled in his report, noting Fletcher turned belligerent. “He said he was going to (expletive) up my back seat.”
Along with facing charges for the incident, Fletcher was accused of violating his community corrections which he was on at the time of his arrest.