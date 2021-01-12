Courtney Swayze of Tullahoma has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Volunteer State Community College. The Dean’s List recognition is awarded to students that have completed a minimum of twelve collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.750 GPA during the awarding term.
