On a chilly day in mid-December, Cincinnati artist Jenny Ustick put the final touches on her masterpiece “Hurrah!” that spans the better part of a block in downtown Sweetwater. The mural celebrates the legacy of Febb Burn, whose famous letter to her son Harry T. Burn is credited with convincing him to vote with suffragists to ratify the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote.

Sweetwater’s suffrage history