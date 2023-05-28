Take a step back in time 100 years to the “roaring ‘20s” as South Jackson Performing Arts Center presents a casino night of food, drinks music and fun at its Gatsby Gala.
The Gatsby Gala, sponsored by Nearest Green Distillery and 4 the Win cigar shop, is set to take place Saturday, June 3, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Admission to the event is $65 per person. The ticket includes: $30,000 of fun money for the casino with prize packages; a token and password to gain access to the speakeasy lounge where attendees will receive a free cigar; a token for a free drink at the bar; heavy hors d’oeuvres; live music and dancing; a cash bar and both live and silent auctions.
“Everything is really a come and go, walk here, go do this and go do that for a while,” South Jackson Chairman Greg Gressel said. “We hoping everybody will dress up into character and have fun.”
The Gatsby Gala will a return of sorts according to Gressel as they always tried to hold a gala each year pre-COVID.
“This will be our first gala in several years,” Gressel said. “We tried to get a good place and date that will work well for us as well as the community.”
Gressel said the Gatsby Gala is about the South Jackson auditorium turning 100 years old and wanting to return it to a 1920s look and feel. He added the money raised from the gala will be used to refurbishing the auditorium to seating, floors, lighting and so on.
“People who are interested in coming we invite them to come out and enjoy the night,” he said. “Get a group of friends together and let’s make it a fun night of Gatsby events here in Tullahoma.”