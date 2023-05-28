Gatsby Gala SJPAC.jpg

Take a step back in time 100 years to the “roaring ‘20s” as South Jackson Performing Arts Center presents a casino night of food, drinks music and fun at its Gatsby Gala.

The Gatsby Gala, sponsored by Nearest Green Distillery and 4 the Win cigar shop, is set to take place Saturday, June 3, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Admission to the event is $65 per person. The ticket includes: $30,000 of fun money for the casino with prize packages; a token and password to gain access to the speakeasy lounge where attendees will receive a free cigar; a token for a free drink at the bar; heavy hors d’oeuvres; live music and dancing; a cash bar and both live and silent auctions.

