Tullahoma residents looking to enjoy a real fruit smoothie can now make a stop at T-Town Smoothie Café.
Located at 1956 N. Jackson St., next to Affordable Dental, T-Town Smoothie Café celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting thanks to the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
Owner Matthew Sfirakis told attendees he wanted to give Tullahoma something different that it doesn’t already have.
“We don’t have a place that has actual real fruit smoothies or fruit bowls, so I came up with this concept,” Sfirakis said. “We’re happy to be here, to be serving these products and to give Tullahoma and the surrounding areas something we really don’t have.”
To give an example of what T-Town Smoothies Café will be offering, Sfirakis had samples of the acai bowl, banana boat and a dragon fruit bowl ready for attendees to try. He explained the acai berry comes from South America and is smaller than a blueberry, but full of nutrients, and called the banana boat a “healthier version of a banana split.”
The samples presented will also be catering options, as T-Town Smoothies is partnering with Meals on Demand in Tullahoma to give people working during the day options for delivery and catering.
“I know there are offices and nurses who can’t get out, so we’re going to deliver to them,” Sfirakis said.
Customers can also select a variety of specialty smoothies, which are named after the Tullahoma schools' mascots, like the Tullahoma High School Wildcats.
According to Sfirakis, the menu is continuing to expand and will contain other healthy food options like soups, salads and sandwiches.
When attendees step into the café, they will see various pictures of Tullahoma and some notable Tullahoma memorabilia, like a high school football jersey on display. Sfirakis said it was to remind customers that the café, named after the city itself, is a "home-grown business."
“I wanted to open this place to kind of remind them that it is a home-grown business and remind them of Tullahoma,” Sfirakis said.
Before opening a smoothie café, Sfirakis previously owned and operated Olympus Gyros and Pizza in Decherd for five years before deciding to close the restaurant in September.
While he will miss his old restaurant, Sfirakis said he is focused on the new chapter of the business and his family.
“I’m gonna miss the food we put out and the happiness on the customers faces, but this is a whole new thing for us, and it’s all about spending more family time with my kids and my wife,” Sfirakis said.
The smoothie café will also be giving back to the community with its sales on certain products. For every purchase of the Wildcat smoothie, 10% of the proceeds will go to the Tullahoma City Schools Athletic Department. For the Giant smoothie, where Sfirakis’ son helped with selecting the ingredients, 10% of the proceeds will go to Connor’s Cure for Fighting Pediatric Cancer.
“We’re looking to make a difference in the community with a couple of programs with the smoothies we got,” Sfirakis said. “We’re always looking for ways to use our platform to make a difference.”
Sfirakis said T-Town Smoothie Café had been open for a few weeks before the grand opening and has had a good start. Everyone who has come in thus far has loved the smoothies and fruit bowls, so much so that T-Town Smoothie Café has returning customers already.
“We’re just excited to have the customers come in and try us out.” Sfirakis.
T-Town Smoothie Café’s hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed for Sundays. T-Town Smoothie Café can be found on Facebook and online at ttownsmoothie.com.