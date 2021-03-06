A local business is encouraging Tullahoma residents to help pay it forward.
T-Town Smoothie Cafe has announced it had started its own “Pay it Forward” program to help anyone who is struggling to afford a meal.
T-Town Smoothie Cafe is a smoothie shop at 1956 N. Jackson St. that serves smoothies, fruit bowls and meals like soups, salads and sandwiches.
T-Town Smoothie Cafe owner Matthew Sfirakis said the reason he created the “Pay It Forward” program after hearing about similar programs from family members and other restaurants.
“After hearing about it from an out of state restaurant and our family members in Williamson County at their restaurant, we figured we’d give it a try,” Sfirakis said. “We believe in giving back and helping out our communities and others in need, it goes a long way.”
Customers who want to help can buy a “Pay It Forward” ticket when they get their order. Anyone who is in need, hungry, struggling and has no money can pull a ticket and the café will make the meal or drink on the ticket. Sfirakis said they will make adjustments if needed on the ingredients.
He added anyone who purchases a “Pay It Forward” ticket will get an extra five points added to their loyalty points program.
T-Town Smoothie Cafe’s hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed for Sundays. T-Town Smoothie Café can be found on Facebook and online at ttownsmoothie.com.