After providing Tullahoma something different with real fruit smoothies and acai bowls for two years, T-Town Smoothie Cafe will close its doors by the end of this week.
Business hours for the final week will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Monday’s business hours were 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The announcement came Friday, Dec. 9, on T-Town’s Facebook page by T-Town Smoothie Cafe owner Matthew Sfirakis.
“It saddens us to have to announce that we are closing our business to pursue another opportunity. Our last day open will be this Friday, Dec. 16,” Sfirakis said. “We want to thank all of you our wonderful customers and community that have supported us in our two years of being open. We have enjoyed serving you all our healthy eating deliciousness options along with our smoothies.”
Sfirakis said he and his family are hoping for someone to come buy the already set up store and either keep the same concept or make it into their own.
“Please spread the word to anyone that might want to take over a turnkey set up store with all the current fixtures and inventory as well,” he said.
Sfirakis said he and his family were thankful to everybody who came by and tried out what T-Town Smoothie Cafe had to offer and for supporting small businesses.
“We have really enjoyed serving the area with a different concept with our healthy food eating options, acai bowls, real fruit smoothies and many more options that we had,” Sfirakis said. “Stop by and see us one more time if you can. Thank you again.”
T-Town Smoothie Cafe is located at 1956 N. Jackson St., next to Affordable Dental and across the street from Applebee’s. For more about the café, call 563-5176.