After providing Tullahoma something different with real fruit smoothies and acai bowls for two years, T-Town Smoothie Cafe will close its doors by the end of this week.

Business hours for the final week will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Monday’s business hours were 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.