This past week, residents had the chance to participate in T-Town Smoothie Cafe’s driving safety awareness event which featured the Tennessee Highway Patrol and their tractor-trailer with driving simulators inside.
The event was held in T-Town Smoothie Cafe’s parking lot at 1956 N. Jackson St. Saturday, June 25, where residents and customers had the chance to climb into the truck and try out 18 different driving simulations ranging from driving in various weather conditions, drowsy driving and drunk driving. Also at the event were members of Tullahoma Fire and Police departments who demonstrated and talked about safety tips for being on the road. They also let attendees take the DUI walk the line test while wearing drunk goggles. Also at the event was FIT Beyond Fitness and a bouncy house courtesy of Bounds of Fun Party Event Rentals.
Lt. David Roark said the highway patrol takes the tractor-trailer to schools and events as a way to pull the community together and allow teen drivers to realize what obstacles they can experience while on the road.
“What it does is it creates an awareness to driving and shows them all the outside obstacles,” Roark said. “No matter how safe they are there are so many outside obstacles that can affect them.”
Roark said the highway patrol only has the one truck for all the events and organizations that make requests. He said on average in the Chattanooga District, the truck is at four events a month, about once a week, throughout the summer and fall.
Roark said he hopes what children and adults take away from the simulators is the safety and awareness on the road as well as the communication between the officer and the driver about why the officer was stopping them.
“They’re stopping them to make sure they are aware of the hands-free laws, seatbelt laws and the distracted driving laws and that’s why they’re stopping them. They can actually experience it going bad in the simulators and not on the road somewhere.”
T-Town Smoothie Cafe owner Matthew Sfirakis thanked the departments, highway patrol, FIT Beyond Therapy and Bounds of Fun Party & Event Rentals for helping with the event. He also thanked everyone in the community for stopping by and taking part in T-Town Smoothie Café’s first successful event. He added it was a great teaching experience for everyone about what can happen if they are not careful behind the wheel.