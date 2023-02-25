The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) held their annual membership celebration at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center on Friday, awarding members with trophies while acknowledging their efforts in the community during 2022.

Eight awards were presented to chamber members, including: the President’s Award, the Rising Star, the Ambassador of the Year, the Board Member of the Year, the CEO Business Partner of the Year, the Small Business of the Year, the Business of the Year and the Citizen of the Year.