C. Thomas “Thom” Robinson, the longtime executive director of the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation, will retire early next year, he announced Thursday. In a statement released to The News Thursday afternoon, Robinson announced his retirement will be effective in February 2022.
His retirement will conclude a nearly 40-year career with the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization leadership, he announced at the December TAEDC meeting. His career concludes with a nine-year stint in Tullahoma.
Robinson thanked the TAEDC board and city of Tullahoma leadership for his time in Tullahoma in his resignation letter.
“Now in my 40th year in the Chamber and economic development business, including nine years at my current venue here in Tullahoma, I have decided to call it a career and retire,” he said in the letter. “I certainly appreciate the opportunity you have provided to conclude my time with such a good organization. My wife and I have very much enjoyed our time in this community and have made many new friends.”
Robinson said he has enjoyed his career and will carry fond memories of his profession with him in his retirement.
“I have enjoyed my career, and it has brought an honest living to me and my family, but my greatest blessing has been the many friends that we have made and still cherish from our stops here and in these communities,” he said. “The Lord has blessed us mightily in this regard!”
In his retirement, Robinson said he hopes to enjoy more time with his family, particularly his grandchildren, noting he and his wife have 14—soon to be 15—grandchildren from their five children.
TAEDC Chairman Lynn Sebourn congratulated Robinson on his retirement while acknowledging the bittersweet time.
“While life brings us to these points in our lives, we are regretful to see Thom leave us,” he said. “We have worked well together, and the impact that he has made on our organization and our community cannot be denied. We want to wish him well and sincerely thank him for his efforts in helping to make Tullahoma a better place to live and work. He has made a difference during his tenure that will contribute to the livability of this area for years to come.”
Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis echoed Sebourn’s congratulations and recognition of Robinson’s impact in Tullahoma.
“I have known and worked with Thom since he first came to the area, including working with him to secure a Tax Increment Financing program to assist in the redevelopment of the Northgate Mall, which eventually led to the attraction of the Publix supermarket,” the mayor said. “His work, along with the entire Tullahoma team, led the way to the significant redevelopment of our commercial landscape. I wish him well and congratulate him on his career and a job well done.”