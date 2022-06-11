Those craving for a Slurpee will not have to travel far as renowned retail convenience store 7-Eleven is coming to South Jackson Street later this year.
Earlier this spring, residents may have noticed the beginning of construction at 517 S. Jackson St., next to Veterans Viaduct at the four-way of Jackson and W. Carroll Street. It wasn’t too long before until the “7-Eleven Coming Soon” sign was up.
Company officials have confirmed with The News that they anticipate the convenience store will be open by the end of the year.
Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Winston Brooks said Tullahoma is pleased to welcome multinational brand to its area, noting it has chosen a prime location and it will be successful at the busy intersection of two state highways.
“This store will serve our community and benefit the city by broadening our tax base and providing jobs,” Brooks said. “I look forward to getting a Slurpee.”
7-Eleven is an American multinational chain of retail convenience stores first founded in Dallas, TX in 1927, where it was first named Tote'm Stores until it was changed to 7-Eleven in 1946. In 1991, it was reorganized as wholly owned subsidiary after 70% of the company was acquired by an affiliate Ito-Yokado.
Along with its famous Slurpee drinks, 7-Eleven sells a variety of products coffee, fresh-made daily sandwiches, fresh fruit, salads, bakery items, hot and prepared foods, dairy products, carbonated beverages and energy drinks, juices, donuts, financial services, and product delivery services. 7-Eleven is also known for its relatively large drink sizes, going as large as 128 ounces, and its 24-hour accessibility.
As of November 2021, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses 78,029 stores in 19 countries and territories.