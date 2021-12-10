A man faces narcotics charges after talking to police with his mouth full after that mouthful appeared to lawmen to be supper with a side of cannabis.
The suspect, Jaquize Fletcher, 25, is charged with simple possession of marijuana, fabricating or tampering with evidence and violation of a traffic control device. It was that traffic control device – a stop sign - that alerted police to Fletcher in the first place after an officer saw him run a stop sign. Fletcher was pulled over and the officer said he immediately smelled marijuana and saw an open beer in the cup holder. The officer also noticed Fletcher was chewing.
“He said he was real hungry because he had been to work and was just getting off,” the officer recalled of the suspect’s statement, noting he eyed a Styrofoam plate next to him on the passenger seat. “He kept chewing and appeared to have a mouth full of food.”
Once Fletcher stepped out of his vehicle, the officer said he could smell marijuana coming directly from the suspect’s mouth.
“He had a green, leafy substance in his mouth,” the officer noted, adding he placed him in handcuffs at that point and ordered him to spit out what was in his mouth. “He spit out the substance on the trunk of his car and took his hand to wipe it off, onto the ground.”
A subsequent search of his car reportedly turned up more marijuana, some in the Styrofoam supper plate, resulting in the misdemeanor possession charge.