Family Practice Center has a new nurse practitioner in their Tullahoma office. Tara Tye, N.P.C. began practicing on Monday, March 23.
Tye is the sister of Dr. Tucker, who has practiced at Family Practice Center for the past 20 years.
Tye was born and raised in Manchester and still lives there. She graduated and became a nurse practitioner last December from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville. She has been a registered nurse since 2016. Before that, she attended Vanderbilt University and graduated with a bachelor degree in Biology in 2001. She went on to attend the University of Tennessee – Knoxville and graduated with a master degree in microbiology in 2005.
Tye worked at Family Practice Center as a receptionist in 2008. After she graduated in 2005, she moved back home to be closer to her father, who was having some health problems at the time.
“I did not think I wanted to do anything with medicine at all,” she said. “When I started working here I realized how much I loved dealing with the patients so I decided to go to become a registered nurse and later become a nurse practitioner.
She left Family Practice Center in 2012 and went to home health while she was in school.
"Two days per week, on Monday and half a day on Wednesday, I see patients at Life Care Center here in Tullahoma,” she said. “The rest of the time I am here seeing patients.”
“We are still getting all of the insurance details together, but we take Medicare and pretty much every insurance company here,” she said. “If you are a new patient, just call and say you need to make a new patient appointment and the front office staff will get you set up.”
Tye is a family nurse practitioner, meaning she takes care of patients throughout the life cycle and coordinates care for the entire body system. She can take geriatric patients. She normally does not take pediatric patients.
“If I see a need to consult with specialists then I coordinate that care as well,” Tye said. “You start with a family nurse practitioner or doctor for anything and then we decide where you need to go from there.”
Tye married her husband Josh on St. Patrick’s Day in 2013 at the well-known Crescent Hotel in Arkansas.
“We did a whole Irish theme. Both of our families are Irish so we went all out,” she said. “We even gave our children Irish names.”
Tye has a five-year-old and a four-year-old. “They were born in the same calendar year,” she said. “In 2015, one was born in January and the other in December. We got ourselves a set of Irish twins.”
“I did not plan on coming back to Family Practice Center. They just so happened to have an open office when I graduated so it was kind of serendipitous,” she said. “I love it here. I love working with my brother and all of the people here. I am used to working with them. I know a lot of the patients. This office is its own family. I have known these people for more than a decade and they rally around each other. It is more than just a workplace.”
Family Practice Center has a satellite clinic in Lynchburg and another on the other side of Tullahoma going towards Winchester.
For more information about Family Practice Center, call 454-0489. The clinic is located at 100 William Northern Blvd.
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.