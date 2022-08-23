1A - Taste of Tullahoma Graphic.jpg

For the first time since 2019, the Taste of Tullahoma and Business Expo makes its return, and the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting residents to come out and support local businesses.

The event is designed to showcase the local restaurants and businesses in the area to the community. The event is sponsored by Master of Ceremonies and will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Tennessee National Guard Armory located at 1402 E. Carroll St. Admission is $15, with children 12 years and under enter will receive free admission. Tickets will be available at the door.

Recommended for you