For the first time since 2019, the Taste of Tullahoma and Business Expo makes its return, and the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting residents to come out and support local businesses.
The event is designed to showcase the local restaurants and businesses in the area to the community. The event is sponsored by Master of Ceremonies and will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Tennessee National Guard Armory located at 1402 E. Carroll St. Admission is $15, with children 12 years and under enter will receive free admission. Tickets will be available at the door.
The chamber is currently accepting booth reservations for restaurants and businesses. Those interested have until Sept. 6 to fill out an application at www.tullahoma.org.
TACC Executive Director Hope Nunley said the chamber is excited to bring back the community-favored event and residents can expect fun for the whole family with plenty of food and beverages to enjoy, inflatables and entertainment.
“Currently, we have Tullahoma based businesses registered, but [the chamber] welcome businesses in the Tullahoma Area to join us,” Nunley said.
She added TACC is encouraging the participating booths to decorate in red, white and blue to celebrate the city’s designation as a Great American Defense Community. Tullahoma received the designation by the Association of Defense Communities earlier this year and was one of five communities to be recognized.
The Taste of Tullahoma and Business Expo event was revived in 2017 following a nine-year hiatus. The return event was held at the Tennessee National Guard Armory before being held in downtown Tullahoma in 2018 and 2019.