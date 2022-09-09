Tullahomans made their way to the Tennessee National Guard Armory Thursday afternoon get a serving of the Taste of Tullahoma Business Expo.
Hosted by the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and Master of Ceremonies, the event is designed to showcase the local restaurants and businesses in the area to the community. It was also the return of Taste of Tullahoma since 2019, and the first time it was held at the Tennessee National Guard Armory located at 1402 E. Carroll St. since its revival in 2017.
According TACC Executive Director Hope Nunley, there were over 50 booths that registered and set up shop with inside and outside the armory. Some of the businesses included Emil’s, The Seafood Place, Water’s Edge Chocolates, Miss Mary Bobo’s, Furniture Merchandise Outlet (FMO), Legacy Creamery, Partners for Healing, Publix, T-Town Smoothie Café and so on.
Nunley said the event a success and it had over 200 attendees stop by to support local businesses.
“This just was a fantastic way for our restaurants, beverage vendors and local businesses to network, interact and show off everything that we have locally in Tullahoma,” Nunley said. “We’re just really grateful that everybody is coming out and learning about the great assets in Tullahoma.”
Also at the event was a special presentation for Tullahoma being named a 2022 Great American Defense Community by the Association of Defense Communities. Nunley said they specifically planned Taste of Tullahoma to coincide with the committee’s visit to Tullahoma. The presentation included speakers Col. Beverly Lee (USAF, retired) and Mayor Ray Knowis.
Even though there was a two-year gap, Nunley said the chamber has positive received feedback from both vendors and attendees.
“It’s a very family-friendly event. We love that people brought their families out. It’s fun for all ages.”
With the success of the event, Nunley said she is looking forward to growing Taste of Tullahoma Business Expo with adding more businesses.