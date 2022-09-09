4A - Taste of Tullahoma Plato the Publixaurus.JPG

On hand at the Taste of Tullahoma Business Expo was Publix’s mascot Plato the Publixaurus, who posed for photos with children and handed out cookies.

 Kyle Murphy photo

Tullahomans made their way to the Tennessee National Guard Armory Thursday afternoon get a serving of the Taste of Tullahoma Business Expo.

Hosted by the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and Master of Ceremonies, the event is designed to showcase the local restaurants and businesses in the area to the community. It was also the return of Taste of Tullahoma since 2019, and the first time it was held at the Tennessee National Guard Armory located at 1402 E. Carroll St. since its revival in 2017.