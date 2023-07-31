food tax holiday.jpg

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act, the single largest tax cut in state history, to provide more than $400 million in savings for Tennessee families and businesses while supporting future economic growth. The legislation includes a three-month grocery tax holiday which began August 1.

Public Chapter 377 (2023) created the new sales tax holiday starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. During this period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax free. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax.