TBI sex assault kits

In an effort to reduce turnaround times in the TBI’s Forensic Biology Units, hundreds of sexual assault kits, submitted by law enforcement agencies across the state, have been outsourced for laboratory analysis in Florida.

The TBI secured $1.5 million in federal grant funding for the project through the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs. Following a competitive bid process, the state awarded the contract to DNA Labs International (DLI), based in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Today, the Bureau flew an initial set of 550 kits to DLI, including 250 from the Jackson Crime Laboratory, 250 from Knoxville, and 50 from Nashville.