A 15,000-square-foot aviation maintenance program building at Winchester Municipal Airport has reached 99 percent completion, and a final walkthrough to determine what the Tennessee College of Applied Technology will need to furnish it is in the works, according to Airport Manager Zachary Colescott.
Colescott recently updated the Winchester City Council about the project’s status.
He said TCAT has hired the first of two instructors for the site, and Scott Scarborough will be heading up the effort to bring TCAT’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program before the Federal Aviation Administration for approval.
Colescott said Scarborough and a local contractor have already started creating a syllabus, as well as gathering training aids that will be required for the program.
He said the Franklin County Commission is pursuing a grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission to go toward the purchasing of the training aids.
The requested amount is $250,000 with the ARC and the county each chipping in $125,000.
“Word was just recently received that the grant request had been elevated to the final selection process,” Colescott said, adding that if it is approved, funding is expected to be received by the end of the year.
The Winchester Airport Authority has submitted an initial draft of a lease to TCAT to review prior to occupying the facility.
Colescott said feedback was received from the Board of Regents representatives in February, and a meeting was held with them on April 28 to gain further insight into the project.
He added that TCAT is still aiming for early 2023 to begin classes at the facility.
Scarborough recently concurred with Colescott’s assessment about the 2023 time schedule and being able to accommodate the aviation maintenance program’s first students at that time.
He said the school is working on developing a curriculum for students to qualify for licensing as airframe and power-plant technicians, and the process could take about 10 months to gain full FFA approval.
In the meantime, Scarborough said he has been working on equipping the building with such items as drill presses, welders, air compressors, aircraft maintenance stands and other items. He added that donations are welcome and are tax-deductible.
The Franklin County Commission has also approved a grant application that would provide money to aid in equipping the facility.
The commission unanimously approved a resolution on Dec. 6, 2021, to apply for the ARC grant.
The resolution addresses a need to implement a regional aviation maintenance program to meet the current and future demands of the workforce.
It says that the Winchester Airport Authority has constructed an aviation maintenance facility at the airport and has procured the services of an aviation consultant to develop an airframe and power-plant curriculum.
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology of Franklin County has agreed to provide two instructors to teach the two-year aviation maintenance program, the resolution says, adding that training equipment is greatly needed to implement the aviation maintenance curriculum, and Franklin County wishes to purchase the equipment.
Scarborough said companies that benefit from employing aviation maintenance technicians often contribute to vo-tech schools that educate them.
He said FedEx Corp. is backing the county’s effort to get the ARC grant,
Scott S. Ogden, vice president of FedEx aircraft maintenance, sent a letter to Franklin County Mayor David Alexander supporting the effort.
“On behalf of FedEx in Memphis, TN, please accept this letter as a pledge of our support towards Franklin County’s Appalachian Regional Commission grant proposal,” Ogden said. “It is my understanding that the grant, if awarded, will fund the purchase of equipment for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Shelbyville aviation maintenance technology program which will be located at the Winchester Airport Authority.
“As a member of the worldwide aviation community and particularly here in Tennessee, I realize there is a shortage or need for more men and women to enter the aircraft maintenance technician vocation. Though the demand is high, we are seeing waiting lists at some schools for enrollment.”
Ogden said there is also a wave of retirement-age technicians who will be leaving the industry in the next five to 10 years, and this gap will have to be filled.
He said aviation technicians can make a solid living wage with potential annual earnings at $100,000 or more after gaining experience.
Ogden said many of the skills learned in aviation maintenance are transferable to other industries, such as automotive, trucking, railroad and cruise ships. He said FedEx is not the only company looking for airframe and power-plant licensed technicians, and he listed airlines, regional carriers, maintenance repair and overhaul companies and corporate and general aviation businesses.
“FedEx currently supports TCAT Memphis Aviation Maintenance Technology with scholarship money for tools, books and exams,” Ogden said. “Additionally, we have donated aircraft and equipment.
“We look forward to helping TCAT Shelbyville Aviation Maintenance Technology in similar ways.
“I commend Franklin County for their support of this major workforce need in the state of Tennessee. FedEx is excited about the additional opportunities this will mean for both our industry and for our statewide workforce.”
Colescott said he believes the aviation maintenance technology facility will fill a largescale void in providing aviation mechanics.
“I don’t look for the demand to slow down any — actually quite the opposite,” he said recently. “I look forward for the demand to increase.
“They haven’t been able to turn out mechanics fast enough, and this is the first school that I know of its kind that has been built specifically to help address the need. I know that there are others being brought online, but again, it takes time. The wheels turn slow.”
Colescott said he encourages anyone interested in going through the program to stop by the TCAT campus at 925 Dinah Shore Blvd. in Winchester.
“Our building won’t have staff for the next six months or so, but you can already start obtaining information about the program now,” he said as a general invitation. “I welcome anybody into the aviation community.”
Colescott said to call 931-967-3148 or email Winchester_airport@yahoo.com for further information.