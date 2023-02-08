An aviation maintenance program building at Winchester Municipal Airport, recently built by Franklin County through grant money, has been turned over to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology with classes expected to start as early as September.
Zachary Colescott, Winchester Municipal Airport manager, updated the City Council on Jan. 10 about the project’s status.
He said the 22,000-square-foot educational facility, at the north end of the Winchester Airport’s airfield, was turned over to TCAT on Dec. 1, 2022.
Colescott said equipment is being delivered and plans are to hire a second instructor with classes being about nine months to a year away from starting.
He said that anyone desiring further information about the program should contact Scott Scarborough, aviation maintenance technology instructor, at Scott.Scarborough@tcatshelbyville.edu.
Scarborough recently said that the school is working on developing a curriculum for students to qualify for licensing as airframe and power-plant technicians.
He said the building will be equipped with such items as drill presses, welders, air compressors, aircraft maintenance stands and other items. He added that donations are welcome and are tax-deductible.
The Franklin County Commission had approved a grant application to provide money to aid in equipping the facility.
The commission unanimously approved a resolution on Dec. 6, 2021, to apply for an Appalachian Regional Commission grant with the commission and the county each chipping in $125,000 to have $250,000 in total funding.
The resolution addresses a need to implement a regional aviation maintenance program to meet the current and future demand of the workforce.
It says that the Winchester Airport Authority has constructed an aviation maintenance facility at the airport and has procured the services of an aviation consultant to develop an airframe and power-plant curriculum.
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology of Franklin County has agreed to provide two instructors to teach the two-year aviation maintenance program, the resolution says, adding that training equipment is greatly needed to implement the aviation maintenance curriculum, and Franklin County wishes to purchase the equipment.
Scarborough said companies that benefit from employing aviation maintenance technicians often contribute to vo-tech schools that educate them.
He said FedEx Corp. is backing the county’s effort to get the ARC grant,
Scott S. Ogden, vice president of FedEx aircraft maintenance, sent a letter to former Franklin County Mayor David Alexander last year supporting the effort.
“On behalf of FedEx in Memphis, TN, please accept this letter as a pledge of our support towards Franklin County’s Appalachian Regional Commission grant proposal,” Ogden had said. “It is my understanding that the grant, if awarded, will fund the purchase of equipment for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Shelbyville aviation maintenance technology program which will be located at the Winchester Airport Authority.
“As a member of the worldwide aviation community and particularly here in Tennessee, I realize there is a shortage or need for more men and women to enter the aircraft maintenance technician vocation. Though the demand is high, we are seeing waiting lists at some schools for enrollment.”
Ogden had said there is also a wave of retirement-age technicians who will be leaving the industry in the next five to 10 years, and this gap will have to be filled.
He had said aviation technicians can make a solid living wage with potential annual earnings at $100,000 or more after gaining experience.
Ogden had said many of the skills learned in aviation maintenance are transferable to other industries, such as automotive, trucking, railroad and cruise ships. He had said FedEx is not the only company looking for airframe and power-plant licensed technicians, and he listed airlines, regional carriers, maintenance repair and overhaul companies and corporate and general aviation businesses.
“FedEx currently supports TCAT Memphis Aviation Maintenance Technology with scholarship money for tools, books and exams,” Ogden had said. “Additionally, we have donated aircraft and equipment.
“We look forward to helping TCAT Shelbyville Aviation Maintenance Technology in similar ways.
“I commend Franklin County for their support of this major workforce need in the state of Tennessee. FedEx is excited about the additional opportunities this will mean for both our industry and for our statewide workforce.”
Colescott had said he believes the aviation maintenance technology facility will fill a largescale void in providing aviation mechanics.
“I don’t look for the demand to slow down any — actually quite the opposite,” he had said. “I look forward for the demand to increase.
“They haven’t been able to turn out mechanics fast enough, and this is the first school that I know of its kind that has been built specifically to help address the need. I know that there are others being brought online, but again, it takes time. The wheels turn slow.”