The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) McMinnville will open a new state-of-the-art cosmetology program in January 2021 in response to growing interest in career and technical education. During the September meeting of the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR), the Board approved TCAT McMinnville’s expansion of its existing part-time cosmetology program.
This expansion includes adding a full-time section as well as relocating the program to the main campus in McMinnville. The class met at Coffee County Central High School when the part-time program first began in fall 2019.
The new full-time class begins Jan. 3, 2021 and will meet Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 2:30pm with the part-time class meeting Monday - Thursday, 4 - 10 p.m.
TCAT McMinnville Interim President Nathan Garrett believes this expansion is a “win-win” for the college and for the community. “This expansion is evidence that accomplishing goals in our current environment is possible. We are committed to assisting individuals increase their workforce skills in a safe environment. TCAT McMinnville is excited to grow along with our community.” More information about the program and how to apply can be found on the TCAT McMinnville website: www.tcatmcminnville.edu or by calling 931-473-5587.