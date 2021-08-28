The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Shelbyville is celebrating the Grand Opening and ribbon cutting of its newest campus in Franklin County. The event will be held Friday, the 3rd of September at 9 a.m. at the TCAT Franklin County Campus, located at 925 Dinah Shore Boulevard, Winchester, TN. This event is intended to officially celebrate the new campus with the community members and local industries that made this campus a reality.
The event will include a ribbon cutting, light refreshments, and campus tours. Guests will have the opportunity to see current students in class and the equipment they use. Programs offered at this location include Industrial Maintenance Automation, Information Technology and Infrastructure Management, Machine Tool Technology, Practical Nursing, and Welding Technology. Additionally, numerous speakers who contributed to this facility are programmed to speak at the event. Speakers include Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Board of Regents’ Chancellor Flora Tydings, and many more.
Established in 1964, The Tennessee College of Applied Technology- Shelbyville is a constituent college of the Tennessee Board of Regents and accredited by the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education. The college serves as a premier supplier of workforce development in the southern middle Tennessee area. TCAT-Shelbyville currently has four locations including the Main Campus located at 1405 Madison Street in Shelbyville along with satellite locations in Winchester, Fayetteville, and Shelbyville.