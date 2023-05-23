Tullahoma City Schools has begun its summer meal program, serving breakfast and lunch starting this week through July 21.
Daily meals will be served Monday through Friday with the exception of two closures. The summer meal program will not run on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day and on July 3-7 for the week of Independence Day.
Meals are free for children 18 years of age and younger, and they must be present to get the meal. If an adult would like to purchase a meal, breakfast is $2.25 and lunch is $4. Exact change is required to purchase meals.
The TCS Nutrition Department will not be providing meal bags or operating drive-thrus, and cafeterias will not be open for eating this year. This decision was made after COVID-19 waivers expired last summer, so the district is returning to how summer meal programs originally occurred before 2020 per USDA guidelines for summer meal programs.
Two vehicles will be making the rounds this summer. The Starvation Salvation Station (S3) will run on public routes, while Starvation Station (S2) will deliver premade and packaged meals to school-related summer programs, daycare and other community camps.
Routes will be altered each week due to various activities occurring in the city. The TCS Nutrition Department will update its weekly schedules on its Facebook Page, Tullahoma City Schools Nutrition Department, every Sunday evening with dates and times for the upcoming week. Each route will additionally be posted on the district’s website under the school nutrition department information, which is located at www.tcsedu.net/departments/school-nutrition/summer-meal-program.