TCS Spring Enrollment Timeline

Tullahoma City Schools has updated its process for out-of-zone requests and out-of-district applicants for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

In-district kindergarten registration will begin at each elementary school with a push to get as many registered as possible from March 20-31. Kindergarten registration will continue through May 19. Registration will re-open for any new in-district students in any grade level from July 18- Aug. 1. These registrations take place at the student’s school of zone.

