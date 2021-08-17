The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education has approved a $15 million budget for the construction of a new Jack T. Farrar Elementary School building.
The decision comes following a systemwide assessment of the district facilities performed earlier this year by the firm Orcutt Winslow, which determined Farrar was well-maintained but still inadequate to serve the educational needs of its students due to its use of open pod classrooms.
According to TCS Business Director Jason Ray, the possibility of adding walls inside the building would be an inadequate fix of the building, as it would lead to irregularly-shaped classrooms and would not help the educational environment.
Ray then recommended the board approve an estimated $15 million budget for the construction of the school.
This is a developing story. We will update it as we have more information.